Dymatize Announces $25,000 Grant Contest for Independent Gym Owners with Launch of "Resolve to Inspire" Contest

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymatize, one of the world's most trusted athletic nutrition brands, announced today the Resolve to Inspire $25,000 Gym Contest will be open for submissions on December 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST and will remain open through February 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CST. Resolve to Inspire is a grant-giving program that will award one independent gym owner a $25,000 business grant to improve their gym and a strategy session with Erin Oprea, celebrity fitness trainer to some of the biggest stars in country music.

"Small gym owners play a special role in their ability to foster community and inspire their members to meet their goals and continuously improve themselves," said Annie Seal, Vice President of Marketing of Dymatize. "In the spirit of the new year and to show our appreciation for what independent gyms do to inspire the fitness community, we are thrilled to announce the Resolve to Inspire program and partnership with Erin Oprea and create this unique opportunity for fitness entrepreneurs."

Gym owners with five gyms or fewer are eligible to enter the contest. To enter, gym owners are asked to complete an entry form at resolvetoinspire.com and create a video about how their gym is inspiring their community and members. The video should be posted to Instagram tagging @Dymatize and include the hashtags #ResolveToInspire and #Contest to be eligible. On March 9, 2020 three finalists will be announced and posted to Dymatize's Instagram page for public vote to determine the Grand Prize Winner. For complete rules visit resolvetoinspire.com.

"I'm pumped to be a partner with Dymatize for the Resolve to Inspire contest. I love to motivate people and push them get healthy and, most importantly, happy. Like everyone, I also need inspiration as a trainer in order to find creative ways to motivate and inspire my clients to meet their fitness goals." said Erin Oprea. "I love hearing about other trainers and gyms who bring out the best in their communities."

Dymatize is also hosting the Resolve to Inspire Sweepstakes from January 1–30, 2019 to inspire people to achieve their New Year's fitness goals. For the chance to win a year-long supply of Dymatize ISO100, the world's best-selling hydrolyzed 100% whey protein isolate, consumers can post an image or video to Instagram tagging @Dymatize and a person, gym or fitness method that inspires them, and include a caption about what inspired their New Year's resolution along with the hashtags #ResolveToInspire and #Sweepstakes. For complete rules visit dymatize.com/sweepstakes.

For more information on the gym grant visit resolvetoinspire.com.

About Dymatize

Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

About Erin Oprea

Celebrity trainer, author and U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Erin Oprea has served as the personal trainer to some of the fittest names in music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and many more. Oprea's fitness philosophy revolves around her signature four-minute Tabata workouts and the idea that health and fitness is about balance and enjoying life. During her nine-year tenure in the Marine Corps, Oprea made history when she was chosen to lead the first all-female platoon attached to the infantry in a war zone. The fitness guru and her calorie-torching workouts have been featured on Good Morning America, BUILD Series and E!, as well as in People, Forbes, Women's Health, Self, Vogue, Glamour, Shape and more. Her revolutionary fitness and nutrition guide, The 4x4 Diet, is available now. For additional information, visit erinoprea.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

