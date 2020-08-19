19.08.2020 22:33:00

Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2021 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

(PRNewsfoto/Dycom Industries, Inc.)

A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 1448697, ten minutes before the conference call begins. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Friday, September 25, 2020.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dycom-industries-inc-to-host-fiscal-2021-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301115196.html

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

