SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’339 -13.6%  Dollar 0.8853 0.0%  Öl 56.2 1.0% 
22.01.2021 05:21:00

DWHP Announces Extension of The Expiration Time of Its Tender Offer

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners V, L.P. ("DWHP"), announced today that it is extending the expiration time of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") in the Offer to Purchase dated December 21, 2020 ("Offer to Purchase") for all of the outstanding ordinary shares (the "Tender Securities") of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTC Pink Open Market: PARNF) ("Parnell") at a price of U.S.$0.40 per share, net to the seller in cash without interest and less applicable withholding taxes to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 28, 2021 (the "New Expiration Time").

The Tender Offer will now expire at one minute after the New Expiration Time.

Holders of 5,695,775 Tender Securities had tendered their Tender Securities as of 5:00 p.m.New York City time, on January 21, 2021. The original expiration time of the Tender Offer (the "Original Expiration Time") was one minute after 11:59 p.m.New York City time on January 21, 2021.

DWHP is also extending the previously announced withdrawal time for the Tender Offer in the Offer to Purchase to 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on January 28, 2021 (the "New Withdrawal Time").  Tender Securities validly tendered prior to the Original Expiration Time, and any Tender Securities tendered after the Original Expiration Time and prior to the New Expiration Time, may be withdrawn prior to one minute after the New Withdrawal Time in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase.  

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the Master Transaction Agreement, dated as of November 16, 2020 (together with any amendments or supplements thereto), between Parnell and DWHP, pursuant to which, after the completion of the Tender Offer and the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, DWHP will acquire a controlling interest in Parnell representing at least 50.01% of the ordinary shares outstanding. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that DWHP will provide in connection with the tender offer. This communication is for informational purposes only. Prior to making any decision regarding the tender offer, Parnell shareholders are strongly advised to read the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials. DF King & Co. is acting as information agent for DWHP in the tender offer. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as depositary and paying agent in the tender offer. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to DF King & Co. by telephone at (800) 399-1581 or banks and brokers may call (212) 269-5550.

A copy of this press release can be found on Parnell's website at http://www.parnell.com.

About DWHP

DW Healthcare Partners V, L.P. ("DWHP") is a limited partnership fund established in the Cayman Islands. DWHP is managed and operated by its general partner, DW Healthcare Management V, L.P., an exempted limited partnership formed in the Cayman Islands, which is managed by its general partner, DW Healthcare Management UGP V, LLC (a Delaware limited liability company).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dwhp-announces-extension-of-the-expiration-time-of-its-tender-offer-301213008.html

SOURCE DW Healthcare Partners V, L.P.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’082.50
1.64 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
1.47 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Geberit 557.60
0.76 %
ABB 26.53
0.61 %
Swiss Re 82.66
-0.63 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
Swisscom 470.10
-0.80 %
Alcon 64.54
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 316.75
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
21.01.21
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
21.01.21
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro
EZB hält ihren geldpolitischen Kurs - Lagarde: EZB hat bei Finanzierungsbedingungen ganzheitlichen Ansatz
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit