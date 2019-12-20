20.12.2019 00:08:00

DVIGear Appoints Paul Beckelheimer as Business Development Manager for its Western Region

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that Paul Beckelheimer has been appointed Business Development Manager for the Western United States for its full range of Digital Signal Distribution products, including its award-winning DisplayNet product line.

Paul has more than 30 years of senior management and solutions-based selling experience in the AV, cable, satellite and Internet services – managed hosting industries. Before joining DVIGear, he served as Western Regional Sales Director for ZeeVee, Inc. Paul served as Director of Operations Development for DIRECTV's Customer Care operations. Paul co-founded several technology start-ups, including Data393, Inc., a complex hosting and colocation provider which generated $20 million in revenue within 4 years. Paul earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and is a graduate of the Ohio State University Executive Development Program. Based in the Denver area, Paul can be contacted by phone at 303.809.3977 or by email at Paul.Beckelheimer@DVIGear.com.

"One of my passions is providing customers with the right solution. I'm very excited to now be able to provide customers with the right AV solution based on DVIGear products," said Beckelheimer. "We are thrilled to have Paul join our team," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "His enthusiasm, strong sales background and unwavering commitment to product excellence will enable him to uniquely meet our customers' needs."

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including:  DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as copper and active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet and DisplayNet & Design are trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc.  SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance.   © 2019 DVIGear, Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

Contact:  Steven Barlow  /  +1.770.421.6699  /  Sales@DVIGear.com
DVIGear Logo  •  Paul Beckelheimer •  Territory Map

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dvigear-appoints-paul-beckelheimer-as-business-development-manager-for-its-western-region-300978069.html

SOURCE DVIGear, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
19.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Schindler-Aktie gibt ab: Verwaltungsrat verkauft weitere Anteile
Tesla will Preise für Model 3 in China offenbar senken - Tesla-Aktie legt zu
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
ABB mit Änderungen in der Konzernleitung - Verkauf von Joint Ventures in Shanghai abgeschlossen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;