DVDFab Player 5 Announce Support for HDR10 Playback Mode

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a most recent announcement, DVDFab Player 5 revealed its new development - adding HDR10 Playback Mode in its service package. That means, all customers will have access to better visual experience with this program and more customized options empowered by this update.

What's HDR and What It Means for This Program

For people who are particular about the video quality, HDR is not a strange term. According to a professional explanation, HDR or High dynamic range is often used to describe videos with greater dynamic range than that of standard dynamic range videos or SDR videos. In comparison, HDR is able to provide wider color gamut, thus better display effect on multiple devices including computer, TV and so on. HDR10 is a very popular standard that has been employed by a wide variety of giant companies, including Dell, LG, Sony and Samsung.

As DVDFab Player 5 continues to make inroads into global markets, this big advance is expected to make a real difference. Because more and more monitor manufactures are in favor of this HDR10 standard, DVDFab Player 5 is hopefully to be embraced by them, and, by combining its software with their hardware, provide users better experience.

Other Features about This Program

Apart from upgraded visual experience, what this program can provide is more than one can imagine. People can use it to play videos of various formats, such as MP4, WMV, and watch DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. If an advanced stereo equipment is provided, this program will create an excellent audio experience with its ability to output lossless high-resolution audios, such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master and DTS:X etc.

One of its unique features is its ability to play different forms of 3D Contents. The image under this form is so vivid, that audience are likely to believe these characters in a video may come out of their screens. Another highlight about this player is that its options are highly customizable. Users are allowed to adjust them according to their habits, preferences and needs. For example, if you have a special requirement for subtitles of the videos, you can adjust specific elements including size, location, font, by yourself.

About DVDFab Player 5

DVDFab Player 5 is an excellent multi-media player which is able to play different kinds of videos including 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. Its aim is to create great entertainment experience for people around the world, enabling them to relax themselves and enjoy the pleasure of life.

