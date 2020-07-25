+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 14:00:00

DVCShop.Com Announces Promotional Giveaway Contest, Awards Disney-themed Merchandise To Winners

DAVENPORT, Fla., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DVC Shop, a licensed resale broker who specializes in Disney Vacation Club timeshare resales and rentals, has announced a new Disney-themed promotional giveaway. In collaboration with several UK Facebook Groups, the company will hold a weekly promotional giveaway contest that allows the public to enter to win Disney-themed watches, Disney fashion jewelry and other Disney-themed merchandise.

Beginning on Saturday, July 25, 2020 the company will be posting a question to participating Facebook Group pages each week. Participants must simply answer the question to be eligible for the drawing. Each week a new Disney related question(s) will be posted for users to answer and enter the giveaway. Subjects will include Disney Vacation Club trivia, Disney movies, Disney Parks and Resorts, and more.

At the end of each week the team at DVCShop.com will compile all the entries and randomly select the winners. Winners will be announced on all the participating Facebook group pages and winners will also be notified by direct message. On select weeks, the DVCShop.com will also announce winners live from inside the Disney Parks.

The promotional giveaway is available on several participating Facebook group pages. Those wishing to enter can join these groups at the following links:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/623633371090244

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1468893063385974

This new promotional giveaway is just one of the ways the company engages with Disney fans from around the globe. The company also holds other giveaways and contests throughout the year which can be found on their website, http://www.dvcshop.com.

Katherine Rand, Communications Manager for DVCShop.Com, was quoted saying, "We love finding new and fun ways to engage with Disney fans from around the world. These promotional giveaways are a way to get people excited about Disney and encourage future travel to the beautiful Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney Vacation Club locations around the USA."

About DVC Shop

DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listing, as well as affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible.

SOURCE DVC Shop

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Wirecard-Skandal: Kanzlei verklagt deutsche Finanzaufsicht auf Schadenersatz - Wirecard-Aktie gibt ab
Logitech startet angekündigtes Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Logitech-Aktie bricht ein
Tesla-Aktie schwächer: Tesla verklagt US-Rivalen Rivian - Geschäftsgeheimnisse geklaut?
Schindler-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch unter Druck: Kostensenkungen und Stellenabbau geplant
Globale Führung gefährdet? US-Dollar durch Corona-Krise belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB