DVCShop.Com Announces Promotional Giveaway Contest, Awards Disney-themed Merchandise To Winners

DAVENPORT, Fla., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DVC Shop, a licensed resale broker who specializes in Disney Vacation Club timeshare resales and rentals, has announced a new Disney-themed promotional giveaway. In collaboration with several UK Facebook Groups, the company will hold a weekly promotional giveaway contest that allows the public to enter to win Disney-themed watches, Disney fashion jewelry and other Disney-themed merchandise.

Beginning on Saturday, July 25, 2020 the company will be posting a question to participating Facebook Group pages each week. Participants must simply answer the question to be eligible for the drawing. Each week a new Disney related question(s) will be posted for users to answer and enter the giveaway. Subjects will include Disney Vacation Club trivia, Disney movies, Disney Parks and Resorts, and more.

At the end of each week the team at DVCShop.com will compile all the entries and randomly select the winners. Winners will be announced on all the participating Facebook group pages and winners will also be notified by direct message. On select weeks, the DVCShop.com will also announce winners live from inside the Disney Parks.

The promotional giveaway is available on several participating Facebook group pages. Those wishing to enter can join these groups at the following links:

This new promotional giveaway is just one of the ways the company engages with Disney fans from around the globe. The company also holds other giveaways and contests throughout the year which can be found on their website, http://www.dvcshop.com.

Katherine Rand, Communications Manager for DVCShop.Com, was quoted saying, "We love finding new and fun ways to engage with Disney fans from around the world. These promotional giveaways are a way to get people excited about Disney and encourage future travel to the beautiful Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney Vacation Club locations around the USA."

About DVC Shop

DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listing, as well as affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible.

