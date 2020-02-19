19.02.2020 03:00:00

DVCShop.Com Announces New Disney Vacation Club Resale and Rental App On Google Play Store

DAVENPORT, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DVC Shop, a licensed resale broker who specializes in Disney Vacation Club timeshare resale and rentals, has released a new application that allows users to create on-going searches for DVC resale listings and rental reservations.

The company has spent the past 6 months working with a team of app developers at Mouseless Media, an internal team of designers, as well as the team's own Disney Vacation Club experts to create the new app with the vision of providing the best user experience possible. By consulting experts within the vacation club industry, the team at DVCShop.Com is seeking to offer a streamlined tool that makes the experience of shopping for Disney Vacation Club resales or rentals both easy and straightforward.

The team at DVCShop.Com has implemented an easy way for users to stay up to date on the resale properties and rentals that matter most to them.

The app features the ability to create automated searches that meet the user's personalized criteria, based on pricing, resort location, and much more. Users of the app can determine how often the app notifies them of new listings to ensure the number of notifications received is personalized to their shopping needs.

The new app can be found on Google Play store for Android devices, with plans to announce an iOS version in the coming days. The app's download page can be found at the following link:

  • Google Play Store Link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dvcshop.androidlistings

The new app is just one additional way the company has sought to surface new ways for Disney fans to engage with their services across a multitude of platforms.

David Van Norman, Chief Marketing Officer for DVCShop.Com, was quoted saying, "We are pleased to announce this new and convenient way for users to connect with our world-class DVC resale and rental services. We hope our clients will enjoy using the app as much as we have enjoyed creating it."

About DVC Shop
DVCShop.Com is one of the few Disney Vacation Club resale companies that not only does their own direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, but also utilizes a substantial network of co-brokers. This allows owners to gain more exposure for their listing, as well as affords DVC buyers access to as many listings as possible.

 

SOURCE DVCShop.Com

