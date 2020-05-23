23.05.2020 15:00:00

D'Vaughn Bell accepted into Forbes Business Council

DALLAS, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D'Vaughn Bell, the CEO of Marqui Management, one of the fastest-growing reputation marketing consulting firms in Allen, TX, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

D'Vaughn Bell was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome D'Vaughn into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, D'Vaughn has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. D'Vaughn will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, D'Vaughn Bell will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am incredibly grateful, excited, and honored to be selected as the newest Official Member of the Forbes Business Council. I am looking forward to networking with the top 1% of the world's business-minded individuals and will continue to offer actionable insight and expertise -- but on a more prestigious platform," states Bell.

"These past few years have given me many opportunities and I have surpassed many milestones, but this is on the top of my list. A huge thank you goes out to Forbes and the Selection Committee for the recognition and honor."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Marqui management
700 Central Expy S #400 Allen TX 75013
888-384-9424

Media Relations
media@marquimanagement.com

 

SOURCE D'Vaughn Bell

