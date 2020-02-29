Dutch Bros Coffee announces May Han as addition to legal team

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee, the country's largest privately-owned drive-thru coffee company, has welcomed May Han to its legal team.

In her 20-year career, May has managed operations of a diverse national portfolio of retail, industrial, office, flex and multifamily assets. Most recently, she negotiated construction and loan agreements for an upcoming 24 story mixed use building in downtown Portland in her role as General Counsel for Downtown Development Group.

"In my in-house career, I've taken a very personal approach to the cases I've worked on," May Han said. "In this next chapter with Dutch Bros, I'm confident I can carry that approach forward, and aid in company growth."

Dutch Bros is entering an explosive period of growth, with a goal of expanding to 800 locations by the end of 2023.

"We are so thrilled that May has joined the Dutch Mafia," Joshua Lute, Dutch Bros General Counsel said. "Her significant experience and keen intelligence are much needed for us to meet our ambitious growth goals. It is an honor to have an attorney with so much passion and character on our growing team."

Han is a graduate of the Columbus School of Law (J.D., 2008) and George Mason University (B.A., 2005).

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 380 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Love Abounds Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit http://www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.



SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee