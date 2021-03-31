During these trying times of COVID-19, McCoy holdings, the digital transformation expert, is offering SMEs in Singapore a grant of $1.1919 million

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has shaken the entire world completely – with the global economy taking the worst hit. With many small and large businesses suffering catastrophically, McCoy Holdings is offering a helping hand to those whose dreams hang in limbo.

McCoy Holdings is a Singapore-based enterprise solution provider, and primarily covers the smart IoT basis and AIOT enabled latest ERP solutions. Using their state-of-the-art technology, they help their customers in all technical spheres of their business models.

The rapidly evolving threat around the COVID-19 virus has been impacting businesses and individuals across the world – with many companies requiring external help to extricate themselves out of this predicament. In such an adversity, McCoy holdings would like to provide their aid to promising business models to do better with assistance via following means:

ODES, The Start of your Digital Transformation

With strict protocols of social distancing and work from home orders globally, efficient management of office work from home becomes more challenging. Thus, McCoy Holdings offers its clientele with the best modes of digitization for their organizations.

This includes incredible packages to purchase and operate ODES for their business setups.

McCoy Holdings is well known throughout the ranks for their services in the digital realm and their expertise in assisting their clients with the best services. With this grant, they plan to restore Singapore businesses and furnish a strong digital base for their business models.

Prepared to offer their services, the company possesses the best ERP solution and smart IoT tools in aiding clientele in their development into digitalization and beyond.

Their smart ODES solutions include integrations with the IoT/IIoT/AIoT for clientele 4.0 which operate 24 hours a day and 7 days a week in real time. The services are active on iOS, Android and other smart devices.

ODES cloud solutions help companies in their digital transformation as they bring people together with the technological process. With digital platform and technology, the business model becomes more connected. Other benefits include:

Improvement in Customer Experience

Raised Operational Workflow and Agility

Enhanced Workforce

Better Work Culture

Integration Of the Digital Technology

Business Automation

McCoy Holdings also provides complete business automation solutions to maximize efficiency and efficacy, enabling business models to become entirely self-sufficient.

The alignment of the Business Process Management and the Business Rules Management with the help of modern application development will enable any business model to get acquainted and accustomed to the varying market demands and change.

With new technologies coming up every few weeks, it is imperative to stay ahead of your game in business automation. McCoy Holdings offer their services for the SMEs suffering due to COVID-19.

The Grant

McCoy Holdings is offering a whopping $1.1919 millionMSG (McCoy Solution Grant) to SMEs nationwide. Companies who are not eligible for the government-prescribed grants such PSG and EDG are highly encouraged to apply. Other companies that are eligible include (and are not limited to): start-ups, micro-SMEs, non-profit organizations, NGOs, and foreign companies. McCoy Holdings will also assist professional companies and freelance businesses.

Grants are offered on a case-by-case basis, with applications assessed by McCoy Holding's very own legal counsellors.

Applications are open from 31 March 2021 to 30 April 2021.

Please submit your application at https://www.odes.com.sg/msg-grant

SOURCE McCoy Holdings