Durabook S14I Laptop With In-Vehicle Dock Meets the Needs of Public Safety Professionals

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, provides a much-needed in-vehicle solution for public safety with its recently revamped powerful, semi-rugged S14I laptop that integrates with Precision Mounting Technologies (PMT), a subsidiary of Gamber-Johnson, vehicle docks. The unit's advanced design and innovation provide these agencies with best-in-class computing power, incredible storage capability, maximum connectivity, and enhanced security.

The S14I in-vehicle laptop is the computing solution that public safety professionals on the front lines can rely on — engineered to improve efficiency in the field with paperless documentation, real-time reporting, applications, communications, mapping, and more. The S14I delivers the features today's professionals' need, along with instant access to the department's network, databases, and the real-time intelligence needed to keep communities safe.

"We are committed to the men and women in law enforcement, fire, and EMS who put their lives on the line for us each and every day," declared Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "The Durabook S14I laptop with a vehicle dock is built rugged, provides high reliability and high performance, and is a value-driven total solution assuring these modern warriors of the ultimate mobile computing experience. We are proud to make it available to them now and pledge to do so for years to come."

Most Rugged Computer in Its Class

Built with a robust mechanical design and rigorously tested components, the Durabook S14I has the distinction of being the most rugged laptop in its class. Expanding the definition of semi-rugged computing, it boasts an impressive 4' drop rating, exceeding the semi-rugged class and other standards.

It meets the MIL-STD-810H drop test, which measures the durability of equipment during load/unloading and transportation. The S14I is also the first in its class to offer an ingress protection rating of 53 (IP53), making it suitable for use in locations where rain or dust may be a regular occurrence. The device has an operational range of -4°F - 140°F allowing for use in a wide range of environments.

Cost-Effective, Total Solution

The Durabook S14I features an Intel® Tiger Lake 11th-generation platform, using Intel's 10nm processor technology. It comes with the all-new Intel® Iris Xe graphics, which delivers transformational GPU and integrated graphics offering amazing HD video capabilities. For intensive graphic computing, it can be upgraded to an optional standalone NVIDIA GeForce® GTX1050.

The unit is equipped with the latest NVMe PCIe SSD solution, providing up to 1TB of storage, while its PCIe offers speeds 6x faster than SATA III. The S14I can accommodate two additional internal SSD SATA III drives to maximize onboard storage.

High Reliability, High Performance

With a combination of Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth® V5.1, the Durabook S14I delivers ultra-high speed data-transmitting capability, ensuring that all information is instantly synchronized and sent back to the data center. Adding ultra-long battery life of 10 hours and battery swap capability to its mobile form factor, the S14I enables non-stop operation outside of the office.

Clarity is a must in public safety and the S14I provides it with a large 14" Full HD 1080p display and proprietary DynaVue® technology. The brightness enhanced up to 1,000 nits and special light-filtering technology provide a high contrast ratio, eliminating reflection. Its 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel with four touch modes (glove, stylus, water, finger) optimizes the unit for virtually any application.

ABOUT DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com.

