DuPont Turns To Profit In Q1, Lifts FY26 Guidance, Plans $275 Share Buyback; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), a chemical company, reported Tuesday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, on the absence of prior year's loss on discontinued operations, and higher net sales.

Further, the firm issued second-quarter outlook, raised fiscal 2026 view, and announced $275 million accelerated share repurchase, expected to be launched imminently.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 4.7 percent, trading at $47.58, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.8 percent lower.

In the first quarter, net income available for DuPont common stockholders was $161 million, compared to loss of $589 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.39, compared to loss of $1.40 a year ago.

Income from continuing operations was $150 million, up 88 percent from $80 million last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.36, compared to $0.19 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.55, compared to last year's $0.36.

Operating EBITDA grew 15 percent to $414 million from $360 million last year. Operating EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points to 24.6 percent.

Net sales increased 4 percent to $1.68 billion from $1.61 billion in the prior year. Organic sales increased 2 percent versus year-ago period

Looking ahead for the second quarter 2026, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.59, operating EBITDA of about $430 million and net sales of about $1.8 billion. The guidance estimates organic sales growth of about 3 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.40, operating EBITDA of $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion, and net sales of $7.155 billion to $7.215 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.25 to $2.30, and net sales in a range of $7.075 to $7.135 billion.

Antonella Franzen, DuPont Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are raising our full year 2026 guidance given our strong start to the year and the interest income benefit from the Aramids transaction. In addition, our full year net sales guidance now assumes about 4 percent organic growth including about 1 percent of pricing due to actions taken to fully offset higher input costs related to the Middle East conflict."

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