DuPont Performance Building Solutions Honored by David Weekley Homes in 16th Annual National Preferred Partner Survey

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Performance Building Solutions (PBS), a global business unit of DuPont, today announced that it has received the National Preferred Partner award from David Weekley Homes for the 16th consecutive year. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. DuPont was named one of 12 manufacturer partners named a National Preferred Partner as determined by overall product and customer service excellence.

Each year, David Weekley Homes recognizes preferred partners that have gone above and beyond for their customers throughout the previous year. In 2020, the National Preferred Trading Partner Survey format was updated to a system of two questions with a 1-to-5 rating system for partners. The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure world-class excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners award.

"At David Weekley Homes, we hold our National Preferred Partners to the highest standards of excellence," said John Schiegg, vice president of supply chain services for David Weekley Homes. "DuPont continually demonstrates world-class quality and service in providing an unsurpassed building experience for our customers."

DuPont PBS offers customers industry-leading materials for air, water and thermal protection of all six sides of the building envelope – the walls, roof and foundation. Powerhouse brands such as DuPont™ Tyvek® Building Envelopes, Styrofoam™ Brand Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation, and Great Stuff™ Insulating Foam Sealants work together under DuPont PBS to enhance the building envelope and meet the market's increased performance expectations.

"We're honored to receive the National Preferred Partner award from David Weekley Homes for 16 consecutive years," said Alan Hubbell, North America residential marketing manager at DuPont Performance Building Solutions. "This achievement as a testament to our commitment and dedication in providing an unrivaled portfolio to customers, giving them the freedom, flexibility and confidence to make every project seamless."

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 14 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions

DuPont Performance Building Solutions is a global innovation leader in the building and construction industry, providing products and materials for all six sides of the building envelope. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction, a DowDuPont Specialty Products Division business, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex® Tyvek®, Styrofoam™ Brand and Filmtec®.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com.

