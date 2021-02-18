SMI 10’735 -0.7%  SPI 13’395 -0.7%  Dow 31’493 -0.4%  DAX 13’887 -0.2%  Euro 1.0835 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’681 -0.5%  Gold 1’776 0.0%  Bitcoin 46’663 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8959 -0.3%  Öl 63.4 -2.3% 
18.02.2021 22:30:00

DuPont Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable March 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

About DuPont 

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301231309.html

SOURCE DuPont

