DuPont Announces Donation for Midland Flood Relief and Recovery

MIDLAND, Mich., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont today announced a $100,000 donation to support the Midland community in its relief and recovery efforts associated with the recent historic flooding. The donation will be split evenly between the Midland Flood Relief Fund and Rise Together Fund.

"For our employees, their families and our community, we begin the reality of damage assessment, clean-up efforts and the journey to recovering. Our ability to adapt to these situations is rooted in our core values and we will work with our employees, neighbors, community partners and local officials to help us all rebuild and emerge stronger together," stated Tim Lacey, Vice President and General Manager, Performance Buildings and Corian® Design.

The Midland Area Community Foundation has established the Midland Flood Relief Fund to provide for long-term disaster relief in Midland County. The Rise Together Fund was created by United Way Midland County to support the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) population in the area. Both foundations are committing matching gifts increasing the impact in the wake of this devastation.

DuPont has more than 1,100 employees living and working in Midland and surrounding counties. It has multiple locations including both offices, laboratories and manufacturing sites across Michigan. In the Great Lakes Bay Region, it has an office and laboratory complex located at the Larkin Center, as well as, manufacturing assets at the Michigan Operations Industrial Park and HIMS located in Hemlock. There have been no impacts to operations at this time. Additionally, we will continue working with our employees and our community to understand and help to address their needs.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com/.

# # #

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

For further information contact:

Kayley Lyons

516-491-4082

Kayley.lyons@dupont.com

SOURCE DuPont