DUNMORE Europe Expands Capabilities with a New PVD Metallizer

FREIBURG, Germany, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunmore Europe announced today the addition of a new wide web physical vapor deposition (PVD) metallizer at its location in Freiburg, Germany. This recently installed metallizer has the capabilities to vacuum metallize aluminum onto flexible roll-to-roll substrates. The types of materials that can be aluminum coated include PET film, LDPE film, non-woven and other specialty flexible substrates. Prior to the expansion, the German facility could metallize flexible materials up to 1.75 meters wide. The new PVD metallizer has expanded this capability to 2.45 meters wide. Dunmore Europe now has coating, laminating, and metallizing capabilities with the same width dimensions. Customers will benefit from processing efficiencies across all manufacturing assets.

Dunmore's customers often utilize more than one processing technique to produce a unique material. Products often require both metallization and a coating or lamination step to make a multi-functional product. Until now, it was challenging to offer a multi-functional solution at a wide width. With the new PVD metallizer, located in Freiburg Germany, Dunmore can produce a full product construction at a greater width. Producing materials at 2.45 meters is more efficient and opens up new markets and applications. Applications ranging from labels, specialty insulation materials, decorative films, and performance packing will be well suited for Dunmore's new metallizing capabilities.

In addition to the expanded width capabilities, the PVD metallizer has a state of the art plasma treatment system. Many substrates are difficult to metallize. Even if it's possible to coat a film with aluminum, there can be poor metal adhesion. The integrated plasma system will help produce metallized film products with greater metal to film adhesion characteristics.

According to Torsten Werthmann, Managing Director, "With this investment, Dunmore Europe is responding to the market trend towards wider metallized products. As a specialized supplier we are now able to offer our customers new product solutions and we are further strengthening our market position. Higher processing speeds allow us to work more efficiently. On our slitting machines we can then cut the foils to customer specifications."

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, customer solutions, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore's products, services, and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.



