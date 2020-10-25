SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
25.10.2020 21:36:00

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Statement about Possible Acquisition

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of two of the world's most recognized brands, Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, confirms that it has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands. There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached. The Company will not comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed or discussions are terminated.

(PRNewsfoto/Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.)

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and approximately 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-brands-group-inc-statement-about-possible-acquisition-301159210.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück
Citi-Analysten: Darum war Amazons Prime Day 2020 wohl kein grosser Erfolg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit