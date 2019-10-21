Dunkin' and Beyond Meat Accelerate Nationwide Launch of Beyond Sausage® Sandwich

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' today marked a major step in making plant-based menu options easily accessible to Americans everywhere, announcing plans for the nationwide rollout of its highly-anticipated Beyond Sausage® Sandwich. First introduced exclusively in Manhattan in July, the Beyond Sausage Sandwich quickly became one of the top-selling sandwiches, driving Dunkin' to accelerate plans for the national launch, with participating U.S. restaurants serving the Beyond Sausage Sandwich beginning November 6.

Dunkin' is the first nationwide U.S. quick service restaurant brand to Go Beyond™ traditional on-the-go breakfast choices by serving Beyond Breakfast Sausage™. Offering the delicious taste and texture of a juicy, savory breakfast sausage patty, Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich features Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty made with 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty features 10g of plant-based protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich has 29% less total fat, 33% less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional Dunkin' Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin.

Dunkin' is celebrating the national launch with its first-ever, multi-day sandwich-tasting event. To give guests a chance to experience the great taste of this plant-based sausage for themselves, on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., guests at participating Dunkin' U.S. restaurants are invited to enjoy a complimentary sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, while supplies last.

According to Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Officer and Dunkin' U.S. President, "We are extremely proud of our partnership with Beyond Meat and thrilled to be the first U.S. quick service restaurant to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide. Dunkin' is the brand that democratizes trends for America, and this latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs. As we continue to transform our brand, we're proud to use our platform to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the great taste and benefits of plant-based protein."

"We're excited to introduce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide and in doing so, offer an option with fewer calories, less total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, while delivering more protein and iron than a comparable pork sausage sandwich," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. "We are excited that everyone who runs on Dunkin' now has the option to make a delicious plant-based sausage sandwich part of their day."

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog . To learn more about Beyond Meat, visit www.BeyondMeat.com .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 53,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

