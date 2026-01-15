Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9320 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’610 -0.4%  Bitcoin 77’308 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8015 0.2%  Öl 64.2 -1.8% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Alibaba24409862Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Ascom-Aktie: Profitabilität im Geschäftsjahr 2025 deutlich gesteigert
Implenia-Aktie: Aufträge für Brücken und Tunnel in Deutschland und Norwegen gewonnen
Geberit hat Umsatz im Geschäftsjahr 2025 leicht gesteigert
Darum hat sich der Franken über Nacht stabilisiert
Bossard-Aktie: Akquisitionen führen 2025 zu Wachstum
15.01.2026 08:19:38

Dunelm Group Projects FY26 Profit Before Tax To Be At Lower End Of Consensus Expectations

(RTTNews) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) issued an update on trading for the 13-week period ended 27 December 2025 and for the first half. Second quarter sales were up 1.6% to 498 million pounds. Total sales for the first half were up 3.6% to 926 million pounds. The Group noted that its first half profit before tax has also been impacted by the second quarter trading performance.

Dunelm Group previously guided that profits would be more heavily weighted towards the second half than the prior year. The Group now expects profit before tax for the first half to be approximately 112 - 114 million pounds. The Group projects profit before tax for the full-year to be at the lower end of consensus expectations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

07:06 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Schwächer nach dem Rekordhoch
14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’996.46 19.95 BSUSOU
Short 14’274.08 13.99 SNQBTU
Short 14’800.41 9.00 SX4B2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’464.84 14.01.2026 17:30:05
Long 12’922.84 19.95 S7TBWU
Long 12’604.87 13.64 SYWB0U
Long 12’098.92 9.00 SXMBOU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

RENK Aktie News: RENK verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
08:27 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Leichter Auftrieb für den Dax nach kleinem Rücksetzer
08:22 Britische Wirtschaft nimmt stärker als erwartet Fahrt auf
08:04 GNW-News: Global Digital Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Index offenbart deutliche Kluft zwischen digitaler Bereitschaft und Skalierungsfähigkeit
07:55 Warum die Ölpreise am Donnerstag nachgeben
07:44 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leicht im Plus
07:37 Verletzter bei erneutem Schussvorfall im Minneapolis
07:36 Richemont-Aktie: Alle Erwartungen in Q4 übertroffen
07:34 ROUNDUP: Wegner gibt Regierungserklärung zu Stromausfall ab
07:34 ROUNDUP: Bürgergeld-Beratung startet mit Protest
07:33 Iran: Siebter Tag ohne Internet