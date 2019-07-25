Dunaway Honored with Multiple Awards for Engineering Work on Magnolia Montessori For All Project

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and The Society of American Registered Architects (SARA) have each recognized the design team for their exemplary work on the Magnolia Montessori For All project in Austin, Texas. The AIA honored the group with a prestigious 2019 Education Facility Design Award, while SARA bestowed its Design Award of Excellence.

Focused on a "whole child" education, the creators of Magnolia Montessori For All (MMFA) sought to cultivate creativity, innovation, and leadership skills among its students in the diverse community of East Austin. Embracing that concept, Dunaway's design partner, Page, conceived a cluster of houses, so the campus would feel like a second home to its 500 pre-K through 6th-grade students.

"Receiving these awards is a tremendous honor," said Candace Craig, a Discipline Lead with Dunaway and the project manager who helped lead the project. "This is especially true because of some of the challenges we had to overcome in order to fulfill the promise of the concept and design."

Candace noted that one of the most significant challenges was complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), while maintaining the intended look and feel of the project.

"The ADA requires a certain slope of the walkways and ramps, which doesn't always align with the natural topography," said Craig. "Leveraging our experience with this on other projects, we were able to marry the two in a very seamless way."

The final result of the project had the client ecstatic. The new school offered increased educational opportunities in a formerly underserved area of Austin. This was a goal that everyone involved in the project had their eyes set on from the start.

"It's always rewarding to bring our client's visions to life and we are honored to work on projects aimed at helping future generations succeed," shared Craig. "We are proud of our team and honored by the awards the project has been given."

About Dunaway

Dunaway is a professional services company that has been delivering exemplary results to its clients for more than 60 years. Its success stems from the priority its professionals place on forging long-term relationships with its clients. Dunaway, with offices in Fort Worth, Austin, Midland, and San Antonio, has cultivated that successful formula by providing the capability of a big firm with the personalized approach of a smaller one.

With a staff of 200 employees, Dunaway provides a range of services, including civil engineering, structural engineering, planning and landscape architecture, environmental engineering, surveying, and GIS services.

Its goal is to provide clients with the best possible expertise and service as well as commit the resources necessary to ensure the success of each project.

SOURCE Dunaway