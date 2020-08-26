Duke-NUS to Join the TriNetX Network

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke-NUS, the only graduate-entry medical school in Singapore, has joined the TriNetX global research network to increase clinical trial adoption and to facilitate better collaboration with other global healthcare organizations (HCOs). This latest member for TriNetX in Asia will provide the network with access to de-identified data from more than a million patients.

"We are looking forward to exploring the range of capabilities that TriNetX provides," said Prof. Marcus Ong Eng Hock, Senior Consultant and Clinician Scientist at Duke-NUS. "We plan on taking advantage of the multiple use cases the TriNetX platform offers and we are excited by the opportunity to contribute to the growth of global clinical research."

Duke-NUS was established as a landmark collaboration between Duke University School of Medicine and the National University of Singapore (NUS), two world-ranking institutions of higher education. The main objective of the collaboration is to provide innovative education and impactful research to enhance the practice of medicine in Singapore. Duke-NUS has five signature research programs: cancer and stem cell biology, neuroscience and behavioral disorders, emerging infectious diseases, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, and health services and systems research.

"We chose TriNetX to help us further our mission because of their well-established network, their user-friendly technology, and their strong support of their academic partners," said Prof. Marcus Ong Eng Hock.

"We are extremely pleased to have Duke-NUS partner with TriNetX," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "Their vision and values are closely aligned to ours and they add another impressive healthcare organization in Asia and a further expansion of our global network."

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling HCOs, pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, improve site selection and planning, and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of TriNetX shares in the consolidated value of its global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study.

TriNetX offers the fastest growing collaborative research network representing over 150 healthcare organizations and health data partners, spanning 29 countries. TriNetX has presented over 7,000 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and has been cited in more than 200 publications.

About Duke-NUS Medical School

Duke-NUS is Singapore's flagship graduate-entry medical school, established in 2005 with a strategic, government-led partnership between two world-class institutions: Duke University School of Medicine and the National University of Singapore (NUS). Through an innovative curriculum, students at Duke-NUS are nurtured to become multi-faceted 'Clinicians Plus' poised to steer the healthcare and biomedical ecosystem in Singapore and beyond. A leader in ground-breaking research and translational innovation, Duke-NUS has gained international renown through its five signature research programs and nine centres. The enduring impact of its discoveries is amplified by its successful Academic Medicine partnership with Singapore Health Services (SingHealth), Singapore's largest healthcare group. This strategic alliance has spawned 15 Academic Clinical Programs, which harness multi-disciplinary research and education to transform medicine and improve lives.

For more information, please visit www.duke-nus.edu.sg.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Duke-NUS

Federico Graciano

(65) 6601 3272

f.graciano@duke-nus.edu.sg

TriNetX

Jennifer Haas

(857) 285-6052

Jennifer.haas@trinetx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TriNetX