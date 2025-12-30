Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’258 0.1%  SPI 18’204 0.1%  Dow 48’458 0.0%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9300 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’794 0.7%  Gold 4’367 0.8%  Bitcoin 69’436 1.0%  Dollar 0.7908 0.2%  Öl 62.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540
Top News
Aktien von Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly im Blick: Preissenkungen für Abnehmmedikamente in China
NVIDIA-Aktie im Plus: Intel-Investment im Milliardenwert nun abgeschlossen
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Zwischen KI-Hype und allgemeiner Tech-Schwäche
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Neue Jets und alte Schatten - Luftverkehrskonzern feiert 100 Jahre
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Duke Energy Aktie 14115567 / US26441C2044

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 15:36:24

Duke Energy Seeks NRC Approval For Potential New Nuclear Site In North Carolina

Duke Energy
92.68 CHF -0.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy (DUK) on Tuesday said it has submitted an early site permit (ESP) application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a location near its Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, North Carolina.

The filing follows two years of preparatory work and is part of Duke Energy's broader strategy to meet rising electricity demand while managing costs and risks. An ESP is an optional NRC process that addresses environmental and site safety issues early, confirming whether a location is suitable for nuclear development before a company commits to construction.

"Nuclear energy has and will continue to play an essential role in powering communities in the Carolinas," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president, adding that the application is an important step in assessing the potential for small modular reactors at Belews Creek.

Duke Energy has not yet decided to build new nuclear units, but said an approved permit would give it flexibility in the future.