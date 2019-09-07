07.09.2019 17:38:00

Duke Energy restores power to more than 288,000 customers in eastern North Carolina following Hurricane Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 288,000 North Carolina customers who lost electricity when Hurricane Dorian's strong winds battered the state's eastern region Thursday and Friday.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 12,000 customers remained without power.

Duke Energy estimates it will restore power by late Sunday to nearly all customers – but most sooner.

Workers continue to repair damaged power lines and other electrical equipment in multiple counties this weekend.

Duke Energy estimates it will restore power to customers (whose properties can receive power) in the following counties by 11 p.m. Saturday (tonight):  Brunswick and New Hanover.

The company estimates it will restore power to customers (whose properties can receive power) in the following counties by 11 p.m. Sunday: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt.

Power to most customers will be restored sooner than those estimates.

Impacted customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time has been established for their property.

Latest power restoration information – https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages.

Additional storm information – https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/.

"We greatly appreciate our customers' continued patience," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas. "Our crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to all of our customers across eastern North Carolina."

Video – Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas, discusses power restoration.

Drivers urged to use caution near repair crews

North Carolina and South Carolina laws require drivers to slow down and move their vehicles over as far as safely possible when approaching and passing roadside utility repair crews – as well as other emergency responders such as fire, medic and law enforcement. 

Safety reminders, power line dangers

Duke Energy also urged customers to focus on general safety – duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety

  • Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines – and keep children and pets away from power lines, as well.
  • Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
  • Beware of storm debris that might conceal fallen or sagging power lines.
  • Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers
    • 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers.
    • 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
  • If a power line falls on a vehicle you're in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the car – due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation – try to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground.
  • Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.

Power outage reporting

Customers can report power outages by:

  • Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
  • Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
  • Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers. 

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-restores-power-to-more-than-288-000-customers-in-eastern-north-carolina-following-hurricane-dorian-300913649.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Neues Paradigma am Ölmarkt
06.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Georg Fischer - Aufwärtskorrektur im bestehenden Abwärtstrend!
06.09.19
Vontobel: Neue Credit Linked Note auf Thyssenkrupp
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
02.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf U-BLOX
02.09.19
Raiffeisen: Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
China will ähnliche Digitalwährung wie Facebook herausbringen
Wirtschaftliche Situation könnte Bitcoin bis auf 28'000 US-Dollar treiben
SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
So lief es für Buffett-Aktien im bisherigen Jahresverlauf
KW 36: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Oerlikon-Aktie fester: Oerlikon ernennt Philipp Müller zum neuen Finanzchef
UBS plant offenbar Reorganisation des Investment Banking - Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentiertd sich nach mauen Arbeitsmarktdaten uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB