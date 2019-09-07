Duke Energy restores power to more than 288,000 customers in eastern North Carolina following Hurricane Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 288,000 North Carolina customers who lost electricity when Hurricane Dorian's strong winds battered the state's eastern region Thursday and Friday.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 12,000 customers remained without power.

Duke Energy estimates it will restore power by late Sunday to nearly all customers – but most sooner.

Workers continue to repair damaged power lines and other electrical equipment in multiple counties this weekend.

Duke Energy estimates it will restore power to customers (whose properties can receive power) in the following counties by 11 p.m. Saturday (tonight): Brunswick and New Hanover.

The company estimates it will restore power to customers (whose properties can receive power) in the following counties by 11 p.m. Sunday: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt.

Power to most customers will be restored sooner than those estimates.

Impacted customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time has been established for their property.

Latest power restoration information – https://www.duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages.

Additional storm information – https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/.

"We greatly appreciate our customers' continued patience," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas. "Our crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to all of our customers across eastern North Carolina."

Video – Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas, discusses power restoration.

Drivers urged to use caution near repair crews

North Carolina and South Carolina laws require drivers to slow down and move their vehicles over as far as safely possible when approaching and passing roadside utility repair crews – as well as other emergency responders such as fire, medic and law enforcement.

Safety reminders, power line dangers

Duke Energy also urged customers to focus on general safety – duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety

Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines – and keep children and pets away from power lines, as well.

Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Beware of storm debris that might conceal fallen or sagging power lines.

Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers

800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers.



800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

If a power line falls on a vehicle you're in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the car – due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation – try to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground.

Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.

Power outage reporting



Customers can report power outages by:

Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

