07.11.2025 13:31:51
Duke Energy Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $6.25 to $6.35 per share from the prior forecast range of $6.17 to $6.42 per share.
On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Further, the company is reaffirming its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 7 percent through 2029 off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
