+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 15:51:00

Duke Energy invests more than $350,000 in projects that help preserve, enhance South Carolina's natural places

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded more than $350,000 in grants to South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

As a result of increased usage during the pandemic, a large portion of the funding also went to 22 qualified nonprofit and government entities that received up to $10,000 for funding of projects such as trail upkeep and maintenance; park beautification; and safety enhancements.

"These grants support programs and organizations that work to protect and restore the wildlife and natural resources that our communities depend on," said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "We think it's important to work alongside our community partners to ensure these beautiful places around us can be enjoyed by nature lovers of all ages for years to come."

The South Carolina State Park Service manages and protects more than 80,000 acres of South Carolina's natural and cultural resources, including more than 300 miles of hiking and riding trails.

"Our partnership with Duke Energy is exceptional and has helped us deliver our promise of wise stewardship of resources and service to our visitors," said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service. "The latest grants for Landsford Canal State Park and the Carrick Creek Trail at Table Rock State Park underscore the value of their significant support."

The City of Florence will use grant funding for an extension of a boardwalk at the Florence Rail Trail and the installation of a partially covered platform within the Jeffries Creek ecosystem.

"During this health crisis, having safe recreational opportunities for the citizens of Florence is more important than it has ever been," said Stephen Wukela, mayor of the City of Florence. "We are very thankful that Duke Energy has provided the city with this grant to expand those amenities and continue our efforts in expanding our trail systems."

A complete list of all grantees can be found here.

The Foundation funds more than $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.

Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation. 

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-invests-more-than-350-000-in-projects-that-help-preserve-enhance-south-carolinas-natural-places-301140019.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 545.20
0.89 %
Sika 223.60
0.63 %
Lonza Grp 569.60
0.56 %
ABB 23.64
0.51 %
Novartis 81.06
0.33 %
UBS Group 10.12
-1.46 %
CS Group 9.10
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 320.80
-1.72 %
Swiss Re 68.56
-1.72 %
Roche Hldg G 322.15
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 15% + 15% = der neue Double Coupon BRC in Zeichnung
05:57
S&P 500 – S&P 500 bleibt angeschlagen / Credit Suisse – Kurslücke geschlossen, geht es weiter runter?
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Wall Street leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Der Dow Jones bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB