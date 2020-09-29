Duke Energy invests more than $350,000 in projects that help preserve, enhance South Carolina's natural places

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded more than $350,000 in grants to South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.

As a result of increased usage during the pandemic, a large portion of the funding also went to 22 qualified nonprofit and government entities that received up to $10,000 for funding of projects such as trail upkeep and maintenance; park beautification; and safety enhancements.

"These grants support programs and organizations that work to protect and restore the wildlife and natural resources that our communities depend on," said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "We think it's important to work alongside our community partners to ensure these beautiful places around us can be enjoyed by nature lovers of all ages for years to come."

The South Carolina State Park Service manages and protects more than 80,000 acres of South Carolina's natural and cultural resources, including more than 300 miles of hiking and riding trails.

"Our partnership with Duke Energy is exceptional and has helped us deliver our promise of wise stewardship of resources and service to our visitors," said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service. "The latest grants for Landsford Canal State Park and the Carrick Creek Trail at Table Rock State Park underscore the value of their significant support."

The City of Florence will use grant funding for an extension of a boardwalk at the Florence Rail Trail and the installation of a partially covered platform within the Jeffries Creek ecosystem.

"During this health crisis, having safe recreational opportunities for the citizens of Florence is more important than it has ever been," said Stephen Wukela, mayor of the City of Florence. "We are very thankful that Duke Energy has provided the city with this grant to expand those amenities and continue our efforts in expanding our trail systems."

A complete list of all grantees can be found here.

The Foundation funds more than $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

