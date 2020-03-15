15.03.2020 23:20:00

Duke Energy implements additional steps to protect customers and employees during virus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has implemented additional steps to protect its customers and employees in the six states it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Duke Energy power plants, and electricity and natural gas delivery facilities, are staffed, ensuring dependable service to customers.

The company has taken the following steps to protect its customers and employees:

  • Duke Energy will not disconnect any customer's service for non-payment, in order to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. The company will continue to read meters and send bills. Customers should pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.
  • Through a carefully planned process, Duke Energy has directed employees who are not involved with power generation, power delivery, customer service or other critical functions to work from home, where possible.
  • Duke Energy technicians will continue to respond to power outages and other emergencies.
  • Company technicians will continue to complete service orders – such as new electric connections and requested disconnections.
  • If technicians need to interact with customers in-person, such as in an emergency, they will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's safety guidelines, including social distancing.
  • Services that are not urgent or time-sensitive, but require in-person customer contact by Duke Energy employees, will be rescheduled. Duke Energy will contact customers to reschedule those appointments.
  • Duke Energy's customer service team is available to serve customers. The company will evaluate any staffing impacts related to school and other closures, and will adjust accordingly.
  • Customers can perform nearly all customer service functions online, through Duke Energy's automated voice phone system, or through the company's mobile app.
  • Visit Duke Energy Updates for complete customer information, including answers to frequently asked questions.
  • Be aware of scammers, who continue to target customers, threatening disconnection of service and asking for immediate payment over the phone. Duke Energy never asks for personal information over the phone or demands payment using money orders or gift cards.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: 800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-implements-additional-steps-to-protect-customers-and-employees-during-virus-pandemic-301024496.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
Bauboom vs. Leerstand: UBS befürchtet starkes Ungleichgewicht des Schweizer Immobilienmarkts
Coronavirus: Apple entscheidet alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen
Coronavirus: Diese Medizinkonzerne forschen an einem Gegenmittel
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
KW 11: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
Netflix ohne Disney-Inhalte: So will sich Netflix positionieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB