Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’819 -0.2%  SPI 16’487 -0.2%  Dow 44’174 1.3%  DAX 23’758 1.4%  Euro 0.9350 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’242 1.5%  Gold 3’373 0.3%  Bitcoin 93’106 1.4%  Dollar 0.8080 0.5%  Öl 68.7 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Sika41879292Roche1203204Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swisscom874251Logitech2575132Accelleron Industries116936091
Top News
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
NuScale Power-Aktie: Wird NuScale das NVIDIA der Atombranche?
Ausblick: Adecco SA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: DHL Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BP gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.08.2025 01:26:47

Duke Energy Expands Efficiency Incentives For SC Homes And Businesses

Duke Energy
97.91 CHF 1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy (DUK) has expanded incentives and eligibility for its residential and business energy efficiency and demand response programs in South Carolina, effective August 1, 2025, following approval by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina.

According to Duke Energy South Carolina President Tim Pearson, some program incentives have doubled or tripled, making it an ideal time for customers to invest in energy-saving upgrades or enroll in incentive programs. He also noted that the recently enacted S.C. Energy Security Act supports these initiatives and lays groundwork for further expansion.

For residential customers, Duke Energy now offers a free Home Energy Assessment that includes complimentary installation of energy-saving items such as smart power strips, efficient showerheads, and caulking.

The company has also expanded rebates through its Smart $aver® program for upgrades like insulation, smart thermostats, and energy-efficient water heaters. Additionally, customers can earn increased bill credits for shifting energy use during peak hours, with extra incentives available for electric water heater owners through the Power Manager® and EnergyWise Home® programs.

For business customers, Duke Energy has increased capacity credits in its PowerShare® program from $3.50 to $5 per kW for load curtailment. The EnergyWise Business program, modeled after the residential EnergyWise Home offering, now provides improved incentives.

Additionally, many energy efficiency program rebates for businesses have been raised by an average of 20 percent to 25 percent. For income-eligible customers, expanded support in 2025 includes more opportunities for energy savings and payment assistance through government and nonprofit aid, along with Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund®, which offers financial relief to those facing hardship.

DUK currently trades at $124.18 or 1.03% higher on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Duke Energy Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Duke Energy Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015

Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Auf der Schaukelbörse in den August
04.08.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer hebt Prognosen an
03.08.25 Logo WHS Optionen screenen leicht gemacht! So finden Sie die besten Chancen in Sekunden
01.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
31.07.25 SAP: Zentraler Cloud-Anbieter für europäische KI-Infrastruktur?
30.07.25 Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’260.67 19.65 SXYB8U
Short 12’505.92 13.95 BUJS6U
Short 13’010.77 8.70 B1LSOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’818.63 04.08.2025 17:31:01
Long 11’308.57 19.98 BZ9S1U
Long 11’045.20 13.87 BAOSEU
Long 10’581.00 9.00 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

NVIDIA am 04.08.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
"Grosse Wende!" - Insider packt aus: Tesla vor dem Umbruch
Das Ende des Bärenmarktes? Ein Zeichen für die Aktienmarkt-Erholung
Nach US-Zollhammer: US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester - Nikkei tiefrot
DroneShield-Aktie: Analyst ändert Einstufung nach Juli-Rally
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie schwach: Kraft Heinz kostet Warren Buffetts Investmentgigant Milliarden
Figma-Aktie startet fulminant an der Börse - Hoffnung auf neue IPO-Welle mit diesen Tech-Firmen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Wachstumsdelle macht Anleger nervös - droht jetzt der Absturz?
BioNTech-Aktie gefragt: BioNTech verdoppelt Umsatz - Verluste werden kleiner

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 31: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}