Duke Energy declares dividend payments to shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.945 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared the initial cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.9167 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020. Dividends on the Series B preferred stock will be payable semi-annually when and if declared by the company's board of directors.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Catherine Butler
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst contact: Bryan Buckler
704.382.2640

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-declares-dividend-payments-to-shareholders-300980994.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

