13.07.2019 21:09:00

Duke Energy applauds Trump decision on uranium production

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today issued the following statement in response to a decision by President Donald Trump declining to set uranium production quotas for the United States and ordering a new 90-day review by federal agencies.

Duke Energy's mission is to deliver affordable, reliable, safe and clean energy for our customers. To that end, Duke Energy applauds President Trump's decision on the uranium 232 petition.

Simply put, the President's action ensures Americans can continue to rely on nuclear energy to keep power bills low, the lights on 24/7 and, with zero carbon and other air emissions, our environment clean. We look forward to collaborating with the Nuclear Working Group to craft clean energy policies that benefit all Americans.

About Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

