Duke Energy announces $1 million in grant opportunities for North Carolina nonprofits dedicated to social justice, racial equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced its second annual $1 million grant opportunity through the Duke Energy Foundation for North Carolina nonprofit organizations working for social justice and racial equity.

Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant cycle, and $25,000 grants will be awarded for general operating funds at eligible nonprofits.

The company has committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina.

"Duke Energy is proud to continue partnering with nonprofits taking a stand against racism across North Carolina," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "As a community, we have more work to do to ensure justice and opportunity for our underserved neighbors, and these grants will support organizations on the front lines advocating for racial equity."

The N.C. Social Justice and Racial Equity grant cycle will operate with the following strategic principles:

Nonprofits with a history of championing social justice and racial equity work on behalf of people of color, as represented in their mission statements and previous bodies of work, are the priority for this program.

Nonprofits led by people of color, a historically underfunded group across philanthropy, will be given additional consideration in the grant review process.

Preference will be given to nonprofits not already funded by, or not eligible for, the Duke Energy Foundation's other competitive grant cycles, specifically the K-12 education, workforce and nature grant cycles.

Organizations awarded a Social Justice and Racial Equity grant in 2020 are eligible to apply again in 2021.

The nonprofit applicant may be a governmental entity if the organization meets the strategic principles listed above.

All regions of North Carolina served by Duke Energy Progress or Duke Energy Carolinas are eligible.

"The fight for social justice and racial equity must be joined by all sectors of society," said George R. Hausen Jr., executive director of Legal Aid of North Carolina. "We thank the Duke Energy Foundation for standing with us as we work to make equal justice for all a reality in North Carolina."

Grant applications should come from organizations with primary missions of addressing social justice and racial equity. Initiatives of focus for interested organizations may include but are not limited to:

Trainings and policy reform.

Criminal justice reform, including community policing.

Civic engagement for communities of color.

Reducing disparate outcomes for people of color through education and workforce development.

Legal assistance, including pathways to citizenship.

The grant application is open now through Aug. 31, 2021. Eligible nonprofits should visit duke-energy.com/RacialEquity to access the application and materials. Nonprofits can also register and join us for a webinar to learn more about this grant opportunity.

Applicants will be notified about the outcome of their applications before Oct. 31.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

