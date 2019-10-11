<
11.10.2019 07:00:00

Dufry to be entitled to reclaim tax payments in Brazil

Media Release

Basel, October 11, 2019

At this stage, Dufry estimates that the positive net amount of the tax reclaim could be approximately CHF 40 to 50 million, resulting in a corresponding one-time positive effect on its results.

Dufry currently expects to account for the effect of the tax reclaim still in 2019. To enforce the tax reclaim, Dufry will need to initiate enforcement proceedings, which are expected to last for a few years.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice

Dagmara Robinson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Global Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

renzo.radice@dufry.com

dagmara.robinson@dufry.com

Sara Lizi

Karen Sharpes

Investor Relations Americas &

Communications Div. 4

Global Media &

Events

Phone: +55 21 2157 9901

Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326

sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group – A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all six continents.


Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children’s Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.

