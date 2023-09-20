Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'069 -0.2%  SPI 14'515 -0.3%  Dow 34'518 -0.3%  DAX 15'664 -0.4%  Euro 0.9591 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.1%  Gold 1'930 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'333 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8979 0.0%  Öl 93.5 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882Arm129235510Holcim1221405
Top News
UBS-Aktie: UBS plant wohl Stellenabbau in Asien - nicht nur wegen CS-Integration
DOTTIKON ES-Aktie: Rolf Jens Schaller wird Leiter Qualitätsmanagement bei DOTTIKON ES
VAT-Aktie: VAT weiterhin mit Kurzarbeit - um drei Monate verlängert
Landis+Gyr-Aktie: Landis+Gyr zieht Auftrag von Atlante an Land
Talanx hat Streubesitz über Kapitalerhöhung erhöht - Talanx-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Dufry Aktie [Symbol: DUFN / Valor: 2340545]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.09.2023 07:30:11

Dufry further increases financial flexibility, eliminates refinancing risk while continuing to focus on deleveraging

Dufry
37.46 CHF 0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry further increases financial flexibility, eliminates refinancing risk while continuing to focus on deleveraging

20.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Dufry has successfully concluded the execution of the Accordion option for its current 2027-maturity Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) agreement. Based on strong interest from existing and new lending banks teamed with long-standing Autogrill partners Dufry achieved the maximum agreed increase, now securing access to EUR 2,750 million. Dufry maintains a well-balanced debt profile in regard to maturity, interest cost and flexibility with no refinancing risk in the near- and mid-term.  

Existing and new bank partners already committed to an additional EUR 180 million in April and EUR 410 million in June this year. The total available amount has now been further increased by another EUR 75 million. With these three steps, the overall facility has been upgraded from initial EUR 2,085 million to now EUR 2,750 million (CHF 2,634 million), of which CHF 1,860 million (EUR 1,943 million) are undrawn. With the increased RCF, Dufry offered Autogrills as well other lending banks the opportunity to participate in the extension. 

Dufry recently received rating upgrades from S&P Global to BB and Outlook Stable and from Moodys Investor Services to Ba3 with a positive outlook, which resulted in a 75 bps average margin improvement for Dufrys RCF borrowings.  

Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of Dufry, commented: Looking at our debt profile, we are well positioned for the next few years. We have a robust liquidity position of over CHF 2.8 billion, bringing us full flexibility to address the upcoming November-2024 EUR 800 million bond maturity. With no other refinancing obligations before 2026/2027, we are benefitting from around 80% fixed interest costs at attractive terms, providing full visibility in the current environment. With a leverage level of 2.6x net debt/CORE EBITDA as of the end of June this year, Dufry has progressed well on the deleveraging. We thank our existing and new lenders now also including Autogrills long-standing Italian partners for their participation and support, and we continue to give our full attention to a healthy balance sheet and well-managed debt profile. 

Dufrys Debt Maturity Profile as of 20 September, 2023

For further information:

CONTACT
 

DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER RENZO RADICE
   
Global Head Investor Relations Global Head Corporate
Phone : +41 79 563 18 09 Communications & Public Affairs
kristin.koehler@dufry.com Phone : +41 61 266 44 19
  renzo.radice@dufry.com
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1729911

 
End of News EQS News Service

1729911  20.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729911&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Dufry AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
19.09.23 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
19.09.23 Marktüberblick: Infineon unter Druck
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
19.09.23 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'506.69 19.39 3ZSSMU
Short 11'741.58 13.82 JDSSMU
Short 12'184.71 8.84 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'068.70 19.09.2023 17:30:22
Long 10'614.58 19.92 VXSSMU
Long 10'367.77 13.82 5SSMXU
Long 9'934.46 8.99 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dufry AG 37.00 -0.78% Dufry AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Goldpreis steigt vor Zinsentscheid der Fed auf höchsten Stand seit zwei Wochen
Lonza-Aktien mit Erholungsversuch nach gestrigem Kursrutsch - Impfstoffproduktion für Moderna in Visp eingestellt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: Börsen in Fernost geben nach

An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten geht es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Dienstagssitzung im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt hat am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nachgegeben. Der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit