Duffy's Sports Grill Ranked 219 on the Top 500 Highest-Grossing Restaurant Chains by Restaurant Business Magazine

LAKE WORTH, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duffy's Sports Grill, Florida's largest, family-owned restaurant group, was ranked 219 for 2021's Top 500 highest-grossing restaurant chains in the nation by Restaurant Business Magazine. After four consecutive rankings on the prestigious list, this is the first year Duffy's has been in the top 220.

"This is a major accomplishment for all of us here at Duffy's Sports Grill. After moving up the ranks in recent years, I am proud that all the hard work and dedication of Duffy's team members have propelled us to be ranked among the top 220 restaurant chains in the nation," said Joe Webb, President of Duffy's. "We look forward to moving up this list as we continue to provide top-quality food and service for years to come."

Duffy's Sports Grill is known as the premier sports-themed family restaurant throughout Florida and operates over thirty-four locations. The rankings aren't chosen at random but "is a measure of the largest restaurant concepts by U.S. systemwide sales, based on results from the calendar year. Relevant information is accrued using a combination of public company financial filings, direct operator surveying, franchise disclosure documents and proprietary valuation algorithms," as stated by Restaurant Business Magazine.

ABOUT DUFFY'S SPORTS GRILL

Duffy's Sports Grill is based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. Guests will find more than 80 televisions broadcasting endless sports entertainment in each location. Guests also rave about Duffy's MVP loyalty program, which offers exclusive rewards and discounts to its members just for dining with them. Duffy's Sports Grill is the largest family-owned and operated restaurant group in the Southeast. For more information on Duffy's Sports Grill, please visit www.duffysmvp.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/duffysmvp, or www.instagram.com/duffysmvp .

