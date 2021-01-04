Duff Rubin Named President of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida announced today that general manager Duff Rubin has been elevated to president of the company. In this position, Rubin will oversee the daily operations of the company's approximately 80 offices and over 7,000 affiliated sales associates across the state. Rubin succeeds former company president Clark Toole, who retired at the end of 2020.

Rubin previously served as the president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic, overseeing 28 offices and more than 2,400 independent agents in Greater Baltimore, Greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland and Delaware beaches. During his tenure leading the company, Rubin streamlined processes, drove organic growth and grew the company's commercial real estate offerings.

"Duff is in an extraordinary leader dedicated to the growth of business success for the company's affiliated agents, leaders and offices. His exceptional market knowledge, industry acumen and superior business prowess are sure to deepen the company's longstanding position as the predominant real estate company in Florida," said Kate Rossi, executive vice president, southeast, Coldwell Banker Realty.

In 2019, Rubin was recognized by the Swanepoel Power 200 as one of the most powerful leaders in residential real estate.

Rubin previously served as a regional senior vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate before his time at the Mid-Atlantic company. In his regional senior vice president role, he oversaw operations for the Southeast Florida region, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. Rubin also led the growth of the company through new developments and acquisitions for the entire state.

Rubin was formerly the managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Florida and has more than 20 years' experience in both residential and commercial real estate. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership by the Miami Association of REALTORS® with the 2016 Leadership Award. He works tirelessly to maintain a high profile for Coldwell Banker in the community by regularly speaking on guest panels, attending important community events and contributing articles and insights to the local news media.

