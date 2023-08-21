Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Duck Creek Technologies Aktie [Valor: 56245403 / ISIN: US2641201064]
21.08.2023 14:30:00

Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Risk Control Technologies, an Industry-Leading Risk Management and Loss Control Solutions Provider

Risk Control Technologies' customers are invited to learn more about the partnership with Duck Creek at the upcoming Loss Control Summit in Toronto

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is delighted to announce its partnership with Risk Control Technologies ("RCT”), a frontrunner in risk data management software for underwriting and loss control teams. Duck Creek will be a silver sponsor of RCT’s Loss Control Summit conference for loss control professionals from August 21-23, 2023, to kick off their partnership in Toronto, Canada.

At the heart of Duck Creek's core solutions is Duck Creek Policy, a cutting-edge platform that offers low-code tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. This platform facilitates the entire lifecycle of insurance operations and seamlessly integrates with esteemed industry collaborators. Through these synergies, insurers gain access to solutions that enhance underwriting performance, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

The essence of loss control management resides in preemptive risk mitigation and extended risk assessment coverage. RCT enables carriers to optimize and significantly increase their risk data coverage across their entire book of business. In addition to mitigating more claims, it positively impacts their renewal rates while also creating efficiencies for underwriters within Duck Creek. All of this helps carriers improve their loss ratios, strengthen their customer engagements, and drive impactful operational efficiencies.

"Our partnership with a pinnacle player in loss control management equips Duck Creek's customers to optimize both the quality and extent of coverage extended to policyholders,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. "RCT’s data-driven risk management solution is paramount, especially for insurers engaged in underwriting property, casualty and workers comp lines of business. We look forward to continuing to cultivate our partnership and engaging with RCT’s customers at the upcoming Loss Control Summit in Toronto.”

"The strength of our business at RCT rests firmly with our innovative customers and our industry-leading partners,” said David Da Costa, CEO, Risk Control Technologies. "We’re excited to work with Duck Creek, one of the most transformative leaders in the insurance solutions market today. In addition to efficiencies gained by integrating, combining loss control data with data already in Duck Creek, such as claim data, creates significant value from being able to better predict claims or optimize pricing within your book. We’re excited to continue our partnership with a leading partner like Duck Creek.”

About Risk Control Technologies

Risk Control Technologies Inc. (RCT) is the leading provider of Risk Management and Loss Control software to the insurance industry. RCT’s RiskHub platform helps underwriting assess risk, and leverage the appropriate risk assessment tool based on the risk’s complexity. RCT helps over 150 insurance organizations improve their loss ratios, increase customer retention, implement operational efficiencies, and harness powerful data insights to enable better business decisions. RCT’s customers include a wide range of insurance organization types, operating across a broad variety of lines of business. For more information, visit www.riskcontroltech.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Carley Bunch
carley.bunch@duckcreek.com 


