Dubber launches 12 next-generation Unified Call Recording Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, and DALLAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced 12 new products and solutions, more than tripling its industry-leading voice intelligence offerings for service and solution providers, business and government. The new solutions are available today directly from Dubber on eligible networks and solutions. Dubber's existing solutions, CallDub and DubAI continue to be offered across all networks.

"Unified Call Recording is critical to achieving the compliance, revenue, and customer insights demanded by business and government today," said James Slaney, COO, Dubber.

"More than 80% of crucial conversations with customers and employees take place using voice. Not having access to accurate, compliant records in real-time puts leaders at a serious disadvantage. Dubber addresses that by unlocking the insights in every conversation."

"Dubber continues to transform the economics of call recording and voice data," said Matthew Townend, Executive Director, Cavell - a leading industry analyst firm. "The benefits of voice intelligence as a service are clear - both to the service providers that will build differentiation through offering it and to businesses and governments that will deploy it to address critical business needs."

Three new core Dubber solutions

At the heart of today's announcement are three new core solutions. They give business and government customers flexible, affordable options so that users or teams can capture and use voice intelligence - from recordings to transcriptions to sentiment analysis.





Dubber You delivers Unified Call Recording where individuals need to record, store and review crucial conversations. Dubber You automates the recording of calls, meetings and video without the need for hardware or software and comes with unlimited lifetime storage. Plans start at USD $14.95 per month per recording endpoint.

delivers Unified Call Recording where individuals need to record, store and review crucial conversations. Dubber You automates the recording of calls, meetings and video without the need for hardware or software and comes with unlimited lifetime storage. Plans start at USD per month per recording endpoint. Dubber Teams is ideal for managers and leaders needing central review and control over 100% accurate and enforced recordings and data for sales, service, and customer insights. Plans start at USD $19.95 per month per recording endpoint.

is ideal for managers and leaders needing central review and control over 100% accurate and enforced recordings and data for sales, service, and customer insights. Plans start at USD per month per recording endpoint. Dubber Premier unlocks all Dubber functionality delivering AI-enriched insights. Beautiful transcriptions, alerts and notifications and the ability to easily integrate Dubber with business intelligence and CRM applications. Plans start at USD $49.95 per month per recording endpoint.

All Dubber solutions include critical features such as unlimited storage, easy-to-use application for iOS, Android and Web, concierge set-up and training, data download and export and 24x7 online global support.

"Our new solutions make Unified Call Recording more flexible and available to businesses and teams of any size," said Slaney. "We founded Dubber to eliminate the cost and complexity of capturing any conversation. For too many, the value of that conversation is lost the moment it ends. We're making it simpler and easier than ever to end not knowing and comply."

Users can easily expand any package with simple to deploy add-ons including:



UCR Service Add-on Pack - easily add services with a click - review and manage recordings, transcriptions and data in one place

- easily add services with a click - review and manage recordings, transcriptions and data in one place Dubber API - easily connect Dubber recordings and data to applications, storage and dashboards

- easily connect Dubber recordings and data to applications, storage and dashboards Dubber Call Recording Archive - redundant and secure storage of all call recordings and data with Dubber Storage. Back up your valuable voice data in the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud, including recordings and data from other sources

- redundant and secure storage of all call recordings and data with Dubber Storage. Back up your valuable voice data in the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud, including recordings and data from other sources Dubber for Salesforce - add your Dubber recordings, metadata, transcriptions and sentiment insights to Salesforce records

Native to the world's networks and communications solutions

Dubber is native to the world's leading communications solutions, including Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom. Its partners span more than 140+ of the world's leading networks, including AT&T, Verizon, Telstra and Cox Communications.

With Dubber's unique reach and Unified Call Recording (UCR), specifically for compliance, companies can capture recordings immediately in one location from all their voice, video and text services. Conversations, once automatically captured, are stored in Dubber Cloud Storage and then processed in the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud - where AI creates real-time insights, alerts, and more.

This reach and the new solutions for compliance, make Dubber the world's leading and most flexible recording option for compliance.

Transforming how conversations are captured and used

Dubber solutions support continuous compliance and voice intelligence with critical features including:

Collect and integrate recordings and data in the manner required to meet compliance obligations appropriate to regional regulations

Real-time search of interactions based on communication-related metadata or conversational content. Common examples include:

- Metadata - participants, time, direction, dialled number, origin number, custom business data

- Content – transcription, sentiment, phonetics, related interactions

- Metadata - participants, time, direction, dialled number, origin number, custom business data - Content – transcription, sentiment, phonetics, related interactions Analyze and interact with collected communications, including the ability to monitor interactions as they are being collected

Ensure security of collected communications and prevent tampering at all stages

Retention policies support retain and delete actions; and, legal hold and discovery on historical and real-time data

Dubber also announced today a full suite of solutions designed specifically for the demanding needs of compliance, legal, security, risk and audit teams.

Call Dub and Dub AI, Dubber's existing solutions, will continue to be provided by partners and service and solution providers globally for the foreseeable future.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

