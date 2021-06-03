Dubber as a standard feature of Cisco Webex Calling and UCM Cloud

Dubber now a standard feature on Cisco Webex Calling and UCM Cloud

Dubber compliant Call Recording included in all subscriptions

Cisco first Dubber Foundation Partner

MELBOURNE, Australia and DALLAS, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced that Cisco Webex Calling and Cisco Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCM) will now include Dubber call recording as part of all Cisco Webex and UCM services at no additional cost to users. See related blog post here.

Now, Webex Calling and UCM users with the ability to record any and all conversations as an included feature of their Webex subscription. If a user or business requires additional features such as extended storage, video recording, transcription, sentiment analysis or AI-enriched insights, they can simply upgrade their Dubber plan from within Cisco's Control Hub with immediate access and effect.

Business users that have compliance or regulatory requirements to record and store calls can easily ensure recording, replay and data storage via the Cisco Webex platform, meeting their compliance obligations, regardless of the employee work location - a major concern for businesses as a result of the significant shift to remote and hybrid workforce arrangements.

"Cisco and Dubber share a common vision of the way that voice data will become a critical resource for all businesses and users in the future. This marks a major milestone in increasing the ubiquity of Dubber as the Unified Call Recording and voice data layer for the world's leading collaboration platforms," said Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber.

Cisco as a Foundation Partner

Additionally, Cisco will become Dubber's first major Foundation Partner. The Dubber Foundation Partner Program utilises the scale and native cloud capability of the Dubber platform, enabling a service provider to embed Dubber within their core service and make basic call recording available for every user as a standard feature. Dubber and its Foundation Partners are then able to cross and upsell richer functionality for compliance, AI services, additional storage, insights and more.

McGovern added: "Dubber Foundation benefits Cisco and Dubber customers with a required capability as a standard feature while providing for the broader journey whereby the content of calls can be transformed into rich, usable data for compliance, productivity, insights and customer engagement.

"Customers worldwide are responding to increased regulatory and compliance obligations for their businesses. Embedding tools, like Dubber call recording, as a standard service that is available to Webex users will help customers meet those requirements while enabling easy access to powerful advanced voice data services," said Lorrissa Horton, Vice President and General Manager of Webex Calling and Online.

"The Foundation Partner Program provides Dubber with a significant additional revenue stream while preserving our current revenue models and creating the opportunity to accelerate growth in our core products. Having 100% of a customer base enabled provides Dubber and Cisco the opportunity to significantly drive consumption and uptake of call recording and voice data services on the platform," said McGovern.

As well as being an embedded solution, Dubber addresses critical data, privacy and regulatory requirements while providing a simple and easy pathway to richer functionality as it is required. Dubber recordings and AI-enriched data can easily be unified in the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud alongside conversations from other end-points such as land-lines and mobile.

"Business and Government require more than personal call recording," said James Slaney, COO, Dubber. "They need conversations to be captured in a way that is compliant and converted to data for revenue intelligence, dispute resolution, proactive compliance and customer service. Today's announcement is proof not only of the scalability of Dubber, but the potential we and Cisco see in tapping voice data to improve the performance of businesses and governments worldwide."

Background: Dubber on Cisco Webex Calling and UCM Cloud:

Available to all Cisco Webex Calling and UCM Cloud users as of today

Dubber call recording on Cisco is free for any end user on the Webex Calling or UCM platforms

Provides unlimited recordings stored for up to 30 days and is easily upgraded to unlimited storage for longer periods of time.

Additional Dubber compliance, storage, transcription and AI plans are available immediately

Access Cisco blog post here.

Accessmore informationhere.

Access Dubber on Webex via Cisco Control Hub

Background: Cisco UCM Cloud & Cisco Webex Calling recording:

Cisco® UCM Cloud provides enterprise-class call control, session management, voice, video, messaging, mobility, and conferencing services that are scalable, customizable, reliable, private and highly secure. In a sector where call recording is usually the domain of the contact centre, businesses can now switch on specific or all employees immediately paving the way for real-time insights across the entire organisation.

Cisco Webex® Calling is a cloud-based phone system optimized for businesses of all sizes. It provides essential business calling capabilities for desktop, mobile, and remote workers and is delivered from the global Webex collaboration platform. Webex Calling leverages cloud delivery to provide flexibility, rapid innovation, predictable operating expenses, and instant global scale while protecting on-premises investments by connecting them to the Webex collaboration platform.

This announcement has been approved for release by Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Simon Hinsley UK Media: James Taylor | The PR Network simon.hinsley@dubber.net james.taylor@thepr.network +61 (0) 401 809 653 +44 (0)7796 138291



AU & NZ Media: Terry Alberstein US Media: Charlie Guyer, Guyer Group for Dubber terry@navigatecommunication.com.au charlie@guyergroup.com +61 (0) 458 484 921 +1 617 599 8830

SOURCE Dubber