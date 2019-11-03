+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
03.11.2019 15:25:00

Dubai Customs Wins EFQM Innovation Platinum Award

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Customs won the innovation platinum award, with a 6-star rating from EFQM Global Excellence Award scoring 700 points, the highest among all participating organizations. With this exceptional achievement Dubai Customs has become the first organization in the world to win this reputable global award based on the new rating system in 2019.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs received the award in the ceremony held for this occasion in Finland.

"Winning the EFQM award is an international recognition of our leading achievements and the advanced level we reached in customs innovation," Musabih commented.

The objective of the EFQM Excellence Award Program is to recognize Role Model organizations worldwide, whether private, public or non-for-profit. The EFQM Excellence Award Program is supported by one of the most challenging assessment processes.

Musabih said:

"As a role model organization, we invested in innovation in order to develop and upgrade customs procedures in order to introduce the best services and trade facilities. This comes in fulfilment of the wise directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"We have developed and upgraded a number of systems and applications including Mirsal 2, which the WCO considers the best integrated customs system in the world. We have also gone far with our Authorized Economic Operator and in 2018, 34% of our customs declarations were done through this system compared to 23% in 2017. This percentage is expected to rise to 50% by 2020, and more mutual recognition agreements are expected to be signed following hard on the heels of the agreements with South Korea, KSA and China."

There is a long list of innovative systems and projects developed by Dubai Customs including the Virtual Corridor initiative, which helped streamline movement of goods between ports and entry points of Dubai. This resulted in a reduced cost and more streamlined customs procedures. In 2018, 324,435 customs transactions were done through the Virtual Corridor.

Director of Dubai Customs thanked the work team for their noticeable efforts in turning strategy into action and continuously improving their performance, and he thanked all the employees for complying to and applying the international standards in their work.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022028/Dubai_Customs.jpg

For more information, please call:

Mr. Yousef Alfeel
Tel: +971-4-4177163
Email: Yousef.alfeel@dubaicustoms.ae

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.11.19
Gold glänzt angesichts niedriger Zinserwartungen
01.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Riesige Blase: Experte macht geldpolitische Stimuli als Grund aus
Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway mit Gewinnsprung
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?
Tesla verbucht Gewinne - doch wie lange noch?
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet
Wieso der Eurokurs zum Franken sinkt
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein leichtes Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB