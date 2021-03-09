SMI 10’823 2.0%  SPI 13’571 2.0%  Dow 31’802 1.0%  DAX 14’381 3.3%  Euro 1.1097 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’763 2.6%  Gold 1’685 -1.0%  Bitcoin 48’294 1.2%  Dollar 0.9365 0.0%  Öl 68.1 -2.3% 

09.03.2021 00:00:00

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 8, 2021, the Board of Directors of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

4.0

April 14, 2021

April 15, 2021

April 30, 2021

4.0

May 14, 2021

May 17, 2021

May 28, 2021

4.0

June 14, 2021

June 15, 2021

June 30, 2021

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital.  The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs).  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $132.2 billion under management as of December 31, 2020.  Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand.  Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtf-tax-free-income-inc-announces-dividends-301242775.html

SOURCE DTF Tax-Free Income Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

https://youtu.be/oq8zH_7qCPg

Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.  

Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche zieht in den USA Tecentriq für bestimmten Blasenkrebs zurück - Aktie letztlich im Plus
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Stimmung an Asiens Börsen getrübt
Überbewertung an den US-Aktienmärkten: Starinvestor warnt vor Blase
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis-VRP sieht Wandel der Firmenkultur seit Vasella-Abgang
Relief Therapeutics erhöht das Kapital um 125 Mio Aktien - Aktie stärker
US-Ökonom: Aus diesen fünf Phasen bildet sich eine Spekulationsblase
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Swiss Steel-Aktie knickt ein: Interne Untersuchung zu Bilanzierungspraktiken bei Ascometal
Diese 20 Dividenden-Aktien könnten noch auf Warren Buffetts Einkaufsliste stehen
Deshalb investiert Uber nicht in Bitcoins - aber trotzdem offen für BTC

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit