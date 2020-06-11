11.06.2020 19:19:00

DTEN Welcomes New Head of US Channel Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathleen Blackmon joins DTEN as Head of US Channel Sales, with more than 20 years of related experience. She will guide a team to expand DTEN channel strategy, nurture new and existing partnerships, and manage an assertive growth plan.

Kathleen Blackmon, DTEN, Head Of US Channel Sales

"Kathleen brings industry expertise, strategic direction and immense enthusiasm to this new DTEN role," states Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "As Head of US Channel Sales, her vision for partnerships is second to none."

Blackmon's experience includes increasingly progressive roles at technology firms such as Plantronics and Sencommunications. She most recently served as Head of Americas Channel Sales at Poly. 

"More advanced features, more affordable, more intuitive: DTEN is already disrupting the video collaboration marketplace with products designed exclusively for Zoom," says Blackmon. "I look forward to contributing to DTEN's ongoing growth with our channel partners and creating a best in class channel ecosystem." 

About DTEN 

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through unified video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For more information, contact: Steve McKenzie, Troposphere, at 773.388.6000 or pr@dten.com.

DTEN (PRNewsfoto/DTEN)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dten-welcomes-new-head-of-us-channel-sales-301074675.html

SOURCE DTEN

