SMI 10’832 -0.7%  SPI 13’461 -0.6%  Dow 30’303 -2.1%  DAX 13’517 -0.8%  Euro 1.0781 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’523 -0.4%  Gold 1’840 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’046 3.8%  Dollar 0.8910 0.2%  Öl 55.8 0.3% 
28.01.2021 13:54:00

DTEN Launches Innovative Customer Experience Platform, DTEN Orbit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN Orbit, a new customer experience platform, is now available for managing and enhancing user experience with the company's award-winning video conference devices. Moving beyond traditional service agreements, DTEN Orbit offers:

  • Advanced replacement warranty options to ensure ongoing productivity and superior user experience
  • Enhanced customer service with personalized service and training options
  • Proactive support for DTEN devices

"DTEN Orbit is a giant leap forward in enhancing customer experiences. This is a unique offering in our industry in that it delivers warranty, support and management services in a single solution," says Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO.

DTEN Orbit helps customers manage nearly every dimension of the DTEN user experience, maintain productivity and minimize equipment downtime. Customers may select the service level right for their organization; options include 24/7 live customer support, up to three-hour response timeframes and advance parts replacement.

Additionally, IT administrators can remotely onboard new equipment, monitor performance, manage upgrades and perform complete diagnostics. One callout feature: daily device "health" monitoring to ensure continuous efficiency and performance.

"DTEN is known for delivering all-in-one solutions that work right out of the box. DTEN Orbit ensures that our devices are continuously delivering optimal performance and are always meeting ready," adds Yaskowitz. "New features to the platform are already in development to continually enhance the customer experience."

Available as a subscription, DTEN Orbit offers three service level plans for predictable pricing: DTEN Orbit Basic (FREE), DTEN Orbit Pro and DTEN Orbit Premium. The Basic level of DTEN Orbit subscription is automatically included at no expense with purchase of any DTEN device. Pricing for Pro and Premium plans are based on level of support, number of devices covered and length of service plan.

A full benefit list is available online; additional terms and conditions apply. More information is available at https://dten.com/orbit-service-plans.

About DTEN 
DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly becoming a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/dten-global.

For more information, contact pr@dten.com.

DTEN (PRNewsfoto/DTEN)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dten-launches-innovative-customer-experience-platform-dten-orbit-301216758.html

SOURCE DTEN

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 245.40
0.78 %
Geberit 552.40
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 83.12
0.43 %
SGS 2’755.00
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’726.00
0.19 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’058.50
-1.35 %
Swisscom 496.70
-1.80 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
-2.20 %
The Swatch Grp 247.20
-2.25 %
Alcon 64.80
-2.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
11:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
09:57
Vontobel: Beyond Meat verbündet sich mit Pepsi
08:28
Stimmung trübt sich ein
07:32
Weekly-Hits: Guru-Index – Erfolgreich unterwegs / Zalando – Schickes Investment
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Lonza steigert Gewinn deutlich - Auswahl an möglichen LSI-Käufern werden ermittelt
Wall Street knickt nach Fed-Entscheid ein -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Swatch mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im Corona-Jahr - Swatch-Aktie fällt
Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI gibt nach -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch vorbörslich
Apple-Aktie vorbörslich im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Warum ein Experte nach der Warnung vor einer Aktien-Blase erst recht zum Käufer wurde
AMD-Aktie fällt dennoch: AMD profitiert von Laptops, Servern und Spielekonsolen
Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 30'000 US-Dollar
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an und will Anleihenkäufe fortsetzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI gibt nach -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Markt und beim deutschen Leitindex kommt es im Donnerstagshandel zu Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag klar nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit