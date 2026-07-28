Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’457 0.2%  SPI 20’246 0.3%  Dow 52’553 0.7%  DAX 25’317 -0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’258 -0.4%  Gold 4’030 -1.1%  Bitcoin 51’862 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8190 0.0%  Öl 86.4 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Kursrutsch bei SpaceX: Aktie halbiert sich nach Rekordhoch
Atempause im KI-Hype: Warum die Palantir-Aktie nach der Rally nachgibt
J&J-Aktie im Plus: Pharmakonzern will Talkum-Klagen mit milliardenschwerem Vergleich beilegen
Ausblick: Meta Platforms präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
DZ BANK: Kaufen-Note für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Suche...

DTE Energy Aktie 370527 / US2333311072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.07.2026 15:23:59

DTE Energy Again Confirms FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook; Q2 Net Profit Rises

DTE Energy
129.95 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) again confirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to DTE of $282 million or $1.36 per share, higher than $274 million or $1.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, operating earnings for the quarter was $1.32 per share, compared to $1.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $147.25, up $0.06 or 0.04 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback

Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu DTE Energy Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten