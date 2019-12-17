'dtac', most preferred tourist SIM in Thailand, introduces new "dtac Happy Tourist SIM" for Korean visitors to Thailand

BANGKOK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "dtac Happy Tourist SIM" by Total Access Communication Public Co., Ltd., the pioneering leader of SIM cards for tourists, has introduced new 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM' for Korean visitors to Thailand - a card that comes complete with 'More & Beyond' privileges for an 8-day packageincluding maximum speed data of 15 GB, unlimited chat on KakaoTalk, Messenger, LINE and WhatsApp, unlimited free call within the nationwide network of dtac. The new SIM card also offers benefits and discounts on shopping, restaurants, residences and travel as well as dtac Call Center 1678 where staffs are on hand to help and take care of Korean tourists throughout their trip in Thailand .

Mrs. Sukannee Lertsukwibul, VP, Head of Prepaid Market & Product Division from dtac, said, "dtac is the pioneer of the market for tourist SIM cards in Thailand. We have extensively studied travelling lifestyles of Korean travellers to develop our products and services. We found that the Koreans would travel alone or in small groups with friends or lovers. They specialise in searching for information and planning trips on their own and would travel to relax and take a break from work for around 5-7 days. They would love to share their photos on social media. Smooth quality mobile connection is crucial for the Koreans. In addition to ' Happy Network ' that ensures smooth, uninterrupted access to a maximum data of 15 GB for 8 days which is long enough to cover the entire stay in Thailand of Korean travellers, 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM' is superior with ' Happy Privileges ' that offer deals and benefits in collaboration with dtac partners in restaurants, department stores, lifestyle and travel as well as ' Happy Services ' from Call Center (1678) where our staffs are ready to take care of Korean tourists and help them throughout their travel."

Korean visitors are entitled to 'Happy Privileges' deals and benefits from restaurants e.g. McDonald's, Swensen's and Cafe Amazon, FamilyMart convenience stores, famous tourist attractions SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World and Madame Tussauds Bangkok, travelling services Grab, Drive Mate and BTS Skytrain, Agoda hotel reservation services, MUANG THAI INSURANCE trip insurance services and many more.

'dtac Happy Tourist SIM' cards with 8-day15 GB data package can be purchased at airports - Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, Phuket and Samui; all dtac shops; SIM card dealers and convenience stores nationwide.

For more information on 'dtac Happy Tourist SIM', go to http://www.dtac.co.th/s/touristsim

