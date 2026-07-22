DSV Q2 Earnings Decline; Narrows FY26 EBIT Outlook

(RTTNews) - DSV A/S (DSV.CO, DSDVY), a Danish transport and logistics company, on Wednesday reported a decline in profit attributable to the shareholders of the company in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

The company said second-quarter earnings grew despite geopolitical uncertainty and higher energy prices, supported by the Schenker integration, while Road division performance was below expectations due to operational challenges in certain markets.

For the second quarter, profit attributable to the shareholders of the company declined to DKK 2.28 billion from DKK 2.33 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were DKK 9.5 versus DKK 9.9 last year.

Adjusted earnings for the period increased to DKK 3.47 billion from DKK 3.06 billion in the previous year.

Operating profit or EBIT before special items jumped to DKK 6.26 billion from DKK 4.73 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to DKK 76.69 billion from DKK 61.98 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company said its outlook remains subject to geopolitical risks in the Middle East and potential adverse effects on the global economy and trading environment. It added that it will continue to monitor activity levels and adjust capacity and its cost structure as needed to improve productivity.

The company narrowed its full-year EBIT before special items outlook to DKK 23.5 billion-DKK 25.5 billion from the previous DKK 23.0 billion-DKK 25.5 billion.

On Tuesday, DSV closed trading 0.30% higher at DKK 1,670 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.