16.04.2025 15:08:01

DSV - Q1 2025 results and expected completion of Schenker acquisition analyst conference call

DSV A-S
We expect to complete the announced acquisition of Schenker and release the Q1 2025 interim results of DSV A/S on 30 April 2025. A conference call is scheduled for 11:30 am CEST.

At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report as well as further details and preliminary financial information related to the acquisition of Schenker. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 30 April 2025
Time:                 11:30 am CEST

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 or to https://investor.dsv.com/.

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report Q1 2025. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


