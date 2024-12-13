DSV, 1145 - PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Company Announcement No. 1145

At an extraordinary meeting in the Board of Directors today a majority of the Board of Directors resolved, in view of the upcoming transformational events in lieu of the DB Schenker transaction, to recommend to the shareholders to replace two members of the Board of Directors at the coming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors has assessed that candidates with international experience and competence will be required.

Consequently, Marie-Louise Aamund and Niels Smedegaard will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2025. Helle Østergaard Kristiansen has informed the Board of Directors that she will not stand for re-election.

The Board of Directors is in the process of identifying suitable candidates for the Board of Directors.

Thomas Plenborg, Chairman of the Board: "On behalf of the Board and the company, I wish to thank Marie-Louise Aamund, Niels Smedegaard, and Helle Østergaard Kristiansen for their contributions to DSV over recent years. They have all made important contributions in the transformation of DSV becoming a global leader in our industry”.

Investor Relations:

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

