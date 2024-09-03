Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’365 -0.7%  SPI 16’414 -0.6%  Dow 41’563 0.6%  DAX 18’865 -0.4%  Euro 0.9407 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’952 -0.4%  Gold 2’488 -0.5%  Bitcoin 50’341 0.0%  Dollar 0.8522 0.1%  Öl 75.8 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Minenaktie laufen - Free Cash Flow dank hohem Goldpreis
"Trump Trades": Darum stossen US-Hedgefonds Industrieaktien ab - und setzen stattdessen auf Energieaktien
UBS: Das traut die Grossbank dem Schweizer Franken bis 2025 zu
SFS-Aktie schwächelt: SFS vereinfacht Konzernstruktur und ernennt neuen Personalchef
Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet mit Buy
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

DSV A-S Aktie [Valor: 3088062 / ISIN: DK0060079531]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.09.2024 13:55:55

DSV, 1130 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A-S
154.20 CHF 10.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement No. 1130

On 24 July 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1124. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 July 2024 until 22 October 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,500 million, and no more than 2,550,000 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-23375,000 1,218.79 457,047,195
24:26 August 202415,000 1,239.05 18,585,750
25:27 August 20245,000 1,234.60 6,173,000
26:28 August 20244,000 1,234.97 4,939,880
27:29 August 20244,000 1,240.26 4,961,040
28:30 August 202452,000 1,213.84 63,119,680
Accumulated trading for days 1-28455,000 1,219.40 554,826,545

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,469,694 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment