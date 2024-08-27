Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DSV A-S Aktie [Valor: 3088062 / ISIN: DK0060079531]
27.08.2024 13:45:26

DSV, 1129 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1129

On 24 July 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1124. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 July 2024 until 22 October 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,500 million, and no more than 2,550,000 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-18300,500 1,213.90 364,778,235
19:19 August 20243,000 1,256.66 3,769,980
20:20 August 20248,000 1,257.37 10,058,960
21:21 August 20243,000 1,260.33 3,780,990
22:22 August 20244,500 1,262.70 5,682,150
23:23 August 202456,000 1,231.73 68,976,880
Accumulated trading for days 1-23375,000 1,218.79 457,047,195

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,392,694 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.99% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 29 34 98 70.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

