Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’206 -0.6%  SPI 16’206 -0.5%  Dow 40’212 0.5%  DAX 18’472 -0.6%  Euro 0.9751 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’948 -0.7%  Gold 2’436 0.6%  Bitcoin 56’675 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8952 0.0%  Öl 84.3 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Richemont21048333Kuros32581411Holcim1221405
Top News
Hedgefonds setzen auf Rohstoff-Aktien: Kommt die nächste Rally?
Totalenergies erzielt wohl Förderprognosen im oberen Bereich
Airbus plant offenbar Sparprogramm nach verfehlten Geschäftsziele
Swiss-Life-Immobilienfonds schliesst Rekordkapitalerhöhung ab
Richemont mit stabiler Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2024/25
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

DSV A-S Aktie [Valor: 3088062 / ISIN: DK0060079531]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.07.2024 09:12:39

DSV, 1121 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

finanzen.net zero DSV A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

DSV A-S
140.01 CHF 3.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement No. 1121

On 24 April 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1104. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 April 2024 until 23 July 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000 million, and no more than 1,700,000 shares, corresponding to 0.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-49802,100 1,046.71 839,566,945
50:8 July 20244,000 1,158.01 4,632,040
51:9 July 20243,000 1,157.59 3,472,770
52:10 July 20246,000 1,154.71 6,928,260
53:11 July 20247,000 1,182.68 8,278,760
54:12 July 202468,000 1,173.36 79,788,480
Accumulated trading for days 1-54890,100 1,059.06 942,667,255

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,176,194 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.89% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Investor Relations, Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Nachrichten zu DSV A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DSV A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ BE Semiconductor
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
06:55 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas schwächer nach dem Jahreshoch
15.07.24 Unlocking opportunities in the Nikkei 225 Index correlation trade and quanto spread
15.07.24 Können Strafzölle China stoppen?
15.07.24 SMI klettert auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’822.87 19.22 Y7SSMU
Short 13’054.56 13.98 0MSSMU
Short 13’560.92 8.85 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’205.87 16.07.2024 09:06:34
Long 11’800.00 19.79
Long 11’545.41 13.98 XEUBSU
Long 11’100.00 8.89
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DSV A-S 140.01 3.70% DSV A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie bricht ein: Swatch Group schreibt deutlich weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Ex-Aurubis-Chef befeuert Salzgitter-Übernahmegerüchte - Aktien uneins
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Roche erhält Swissmedic-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo in weiterer Indikation
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
NVIDIA und Co. im Blick: Viele Ähnlichkeiten zwischen KI-Aktien und Dotcom-Blase
Roche-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Sell an Roche-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit