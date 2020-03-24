24.03.2020 09:00:00

DSM - Repurchase of Shares (16-20 March 2020)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 239,127 of its own shares in the period from 16 March 2020 up to and including 20 March 2020 at an average price of €89.77. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 2 March 2020, covering the commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends, as well as the ongoing repurchase of shares to complete the €1 billion share buy-back as announced on 21 March 2019. The consideration of this repurchase was €21.5 million.

DSM Logo (PRNewsFoto/Royal DSM NV) (PRNewsfoto/Royal DSM)

The total number of shares repurchased under these programs since 2 March 2020 to date is 1,400,000  shares for a total consideration of €138 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 2 March 2020'.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

 

 

    PRN NLD

 

 

